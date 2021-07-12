Digatrade Financial inks 5-year technology licensing agreement with Securter Systems
Jul. 12, 2021 2:22 PM ETDigatrade Financial Corp. (DIGAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Digatrade Financial (OTCPK:DIGAF +75.8%) executed a 5-year exclusive territory sales and marketing agreement with Securter Systems for the U.K.
- Digatrade is a major equity shareholder in SSI and agreement terms include: SSI has the option to Buy-Out the License by paying Digatrade three times the Regions Net Profit in accordance with IFRS accounting standards.
- If the license holder expends a minimum of C$500K for sales & marketing activities in the region, then the Buy-Out shall be determined by the fair market value as independently determined.
- Under the existing SSI revenue share model with its payment processing partners, Digatrade will benefit from a proportion of this revenue as it builds its sales and marketing efforts in the U.K.