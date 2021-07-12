Rio Tinto to keep South Africa's Richards Bay project shut
Jul. 12, 2021 2:28 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Rio Tinto (RIO +0.3%) says operations at its Richards Bay Minerals project in South Africa, which were shut down last month following the fatal shooting of the top manager, will remain closed despite talks with the government.
- "The safety of our people and the security of our operations must be assured before we can return to work," the company says after the local premier told reporters that Richards Bay would resume operations this week following talks.
- Rio has struggled previously with unrest at its South African operations and suspended the $463M Zulti South expansion project at RBM in 2019 due to security issues that remain unresolved.
