Papa John's lands price target boost from Stifel with sales drivers kicking in
Jul. 12, 2021 3:43 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: SA News Team
- Stifel Financial Corp. increases its price target for Papa John's International (PZZA -0.7%) to $125 from $120 and maintains a Buy rating for the stock.
- The stock currently trades at around $111 which would result in potential gains of 11% if the price target is achieved.
- Shares have traded in a range of $73 to $113 over the last 52 weeks.
- "We believe the strength was driven by a combination of continued success with the Epic Stuffed Crust pizza and effective advertising and promotional management," stated analyst Chris O'Cull.
- Papa John's plans to invest ~$2.5M on employee recruiting and retention over the rest of the year.
- Most analysts are either very bullish or bullish on Papa John's International with an average price target of about $117.