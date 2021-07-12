Papa John's lands price target boost from Stifel with sales drivers kicking in

  • Stifel Financial Corp. increases its price target for Papa John's International (PZZA -0.7%) to $125 from $120 and maintains a Buy rating for the stock.
  • The stock currently trades at around $111 which would result in potential gains of 11% if the price target is achieved.
  • Shares have traded in a range of $73 to $113 over the last 52 weeks.
  • "We believe the strength was driven by a combination of continued success with the Epic Stuffed Crust pizza and effective advertising and promotional management," stated analyst Chris O'Cull.
  • Papa John's plans to invest ~$2.5M on employee recruiting and retention over the rest of the year.
  • Most analysts are either very bullish or bullish on Papa John's International with an average price target of about $117.
