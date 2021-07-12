National Fuel Gas, NexTier to launch comprehensive emissions testing study
Jul. 12, 2021
- National Fuel Gas (NFG +0.6%) subsidiary Seneca Resources and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX +1.2%) say they plan a study evaluating carbon emissions generated by various types of equipment commonly used for hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells.
- The companies say the emissions assessment is expected to be the most comprehensive testing of real-time well stimulation operations performed within the industry to date, with independent third-party testing to be performed for each of these technologies during Seneca's field operations.
- ""The comparative emissions data captured during these real-time well completion operations will assist NexTier in informing and crafting equipment solutions that ensure our customers achieve their emissions reduction and sustainability objectives," the company says.
