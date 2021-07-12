National Fuel Gas, NexTier to launch comprehensive emissions testing study

Jul. 12, 2021

Fracking Fracking Drill Rig on the Prairie at Dusk
grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

  • National Fuel Gas (NFG +0.6%) subsidiary Seneca Resources and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX +1.2%) say they plan a study evaluating carbon emissions generated by various types of equipment commonly used for hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells.
  • The companies say the emissions assessment is expected to be the most comprehensive testing of real-time well stimulation operations performed within the industry to date, with independent third-party testing to be performed for each of these technologies during Seneca's field operations.
  • ""The comparative emissions data captured during these real-time well completion operations will assist NexTier in informing and crafting equipment solutions that ensure our customers achieve their emissions reduction and sustainability objectives," the company says.
  • "National Fuel Gas has demonstrated strong results and has meaningful growth projects on the horizon," Gen Alpha writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
