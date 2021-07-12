3M cut to Sell equivalent at Wolfe on weak growth outlook through 2022
Jul. 12, 2021 3:55 PM ET3M Company (MMM), WSOWSO, MMMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- 3M (MMM -0.6%) slips after Wolfe Research downgrades shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with a $215 price target.
- Wolfe analyst Nigel Coe sees a more challenging growth outlook for 3M through H2 2021 and into 2022 due to weakening short cycle end markets and elevated pandemic-related comps in the Safety, Consumer and Healthcare segments.
- The analyst also worries about more news flow around PFAS and combat arms ear plug litigation liability risks, which "likely weighs down the multiple and keeps management focused on balance sheet de-levering."
- Coe also cuts Watsco (WSO +0.3%) to Underperform, citing extraordinary growth over the past 12 months in the residential HVAC end market, which could represent a pull forward of demand.
- Anticipating limited upside given uncertainty related to legal and environmental issues and their effects on earnings, Credit Suisse last week cut 3M from Outperform to Neutral.