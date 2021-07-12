GreenSky to resolve inquiry related to unauthorized loans
Jul. 12, 2021 4:02 PM ETGreenSky, Inc. (GSKY)GSKYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) enters agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to resolve its consumer complaints about certain allegedly unauthorized loans.
- Without admitting any liability or wrongdoing, company has agreed to pay a civil money penalty of $2.5M and to provide redress to eligible consumers where there is insufficient evidence of customer authorization that will be capped at $3M in cash redress and capped at $6M in credit redress via loan cancellations.
- As of June 30, 2021, the company was fully reserved with respect to this matter.