Equillium plans to initiate late-stage itolizumab acute graft-versus-host disease trial

  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) plans to initiate a late-stage trial of itolizumab in the first-line treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease following end-of-phase 1 meeting with the U.S. FDA.
  • The company said that it plans to initiate the Phase 3 study in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Shares up nearly 9% post market.
  • The FDA meeting provided guidance from the health regulator on the pivotal study design, as well as advice on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), nonclinical and regulatory-related.
  • The randomized double-blinded pivotal study will evaluate one dosing regimen of itolizumab versus standard of care (high-dose corticosteroids) and will include complete response at Day 29 as the primary endpoint, with an interim evaluation for futility and efficacy at 50% patient enrollment.
  • Equillium said that it is finalizing details of the Phase 3 protocol based on feedback and guidance from the FDA.
  • Itolizumab showed rapid and durable response as an initial treatment for acute graft-versus-host-disease in an early stage study, last month.
