Acutus Medical indicates strong growth in Q2 sales
Jul. 12, 2021 4:12 PM ETAcutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) reports Q2 prelim net sales to be in the range of $4.6 to $4.7M, compared to $3.6M in Q1 and $1.1M in year ago quarter.
- The company indicated increased worldwide installed base of second generation AcQMap consoles to 68 as of June 30, 2021, up from 57 as of Mar. 31, 2021 thereby bringing the total installed base of AcQMap consoles to 70 as of June 30, 2021.
- Loss from operations on GAAP basis is estimated between $27 and $29M, compared to a loss from operations of $19.5M for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
- Cash, equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 is seen at ~$81M.