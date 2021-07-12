Fortive to buy ServiceChannel in $1.2B deal

  • Fortive (NYSE:FTV) agrees to acquire SaaS-based multi-site solutions provider ServiceChannel from Bayard Capital and Accel Partners for ~$1.2B.
  • Fortive expects ServiceChannel to generate $125M of revenues in 2021.
  • "ServiceChannel fits extremely well alongside Accruent and Gordian, broadening our offering of software-enabled solutions for the Facility and Asset Lifecycle workflow, "Fortive President and CEO James Lico says.
  • Also, Fortive says it estimates Q2 total revenue growth of ~25% with core revenue growth of 20%, and adjusted operating profit margin to come in ahead of prior guidance.
  • "Fortive is well-positioned with its diversified business portfolio and has a long-term growth aspect with its exposure to the automation industry," Daniel Cho writes in a bullish analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.
