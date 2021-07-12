AllianceBernstein reports marginal growth in June prelim AUM

Jul. 12, 2021 4:27 PM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) reported June prelim assets under management of $738B from $731B at the end of May.
  • Market appreciation and firm inflows, net of a $1.4B net outflow associated with the close of Equitable's legacy variable annuity reinsurance transaction with Venerable led the 1% increase.
  • Excluding the impact of this transaction, which is expected to be revenue accretive due to the fee mix of affected assets, net inflows to Retail and Private Wealth were partially offset by net outflows from Institutions.
  • Earlier: AllianceBernstein Holding's assets under management increases 1% in May (June 9)
