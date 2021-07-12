Equitable Holdings raises $500M through its first sustainable financing issuance
Jul. 12, 2021 4:27 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)EQHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) completes a $500M sustainable financing issuance after its Equitable Life Global Funding offered five-year funding agreement-backed notes.
- The proceeds from the financing will fund green and social projects in line with EQH's sustainability priorities such as Global Stewardship, Responsible Investing, and Climate Change Strategy.
- Eligible projects also align with UN Sustainable Development Goals, which encompass climate action, affordable and clean energy, clean water and sanitation, sustainable cities and communities, and reduced inequalities, the company said.
- The offering was structured by J.P. Morgan, with BNP Paribas Securities, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan Securities acting as joint bookrunners.