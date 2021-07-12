Mesabi Trust declares $0.09 dividend
Jul. 12, 2021 4:51 PM ETMesabi Trust (MSB)MSBBy: SA News Team12 Comments
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, -89.9% decrease from prior dividend of $0.89.
- Forward yield 0.98%
- Payable Aug. 20; for shareholders of record July 30; ex-div July 29.
- The four cents ($0.04) per Unit increase in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $ 6,340,032 on April 30, 2021 from Cleveland-Cliffs.