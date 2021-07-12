Mesabi Trust declares $0.09 dividend

  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declares $0.09/share quarterly dividend, -89.9% decrease from prior dividend of $0.89.
  • Forward yield 0.98%
  • Payable Aug. 20; for shareholders of record July 30; ex-div July 29.
  • The four cents ($0.04) per Unit increase in the current distribution, as compared to the distribution announced by the Trust at the same time last year, is primarily attributable to the Trust’s receipt of total royalty payments of $ 6,340,032 on April 30, 2021 from Cleveland-Cliffs.
  • See MSB Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.