IVERIC bio falls ~5% after-hours after announcing $100M equity offering
Jul. 12, 2021 4:54 PM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)ISEEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- IVERIC bio ("ISEE") shares are down 4.9% to $8.57 in after-hours trading after the company announced it was commencing a public offering of $100M of common stock.
- The shelf registration was declared effective on April 9.
- Cowen, Credit Suisse, and Stifel are acting as the joint book-runners. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager.
- Last week, IVERIC said the FDA agreed to a Special Protocol Assessment for a phase 3 clinical trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.