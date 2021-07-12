Duke Energy is said to work with advisor after Elliott push to break up company
Jul. 12, 2021 5:06 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is reportedly working with JPMorgan to evaluate what the company plans to do in response to activist Elliott's proposal to split up the company.
- Elliott likely wants Duke to at least add board members with relevant experience to show the utility's willingness to evaluating a separation of the assets, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar with Elliott's thinking.
- A Duke Energy spokesperson told Dealreporter that separating the company would "materially impair" the value of what remains at Duke by hurting it growth and credit profile.
- Elliott's real rationale for pushing for a breakup may be that the smaller utilities that are created may become acquisition targets, according to Dealreporter.
- Duke Energy since May has pushed back against Elliott proposal to split up the company.
This was corrected on 07/13/2021 at 10:30 PM. Corrects to say Elliott's real rationale