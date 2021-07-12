Duke Energy is said to work with advisor after Elliott push to break up company

Sunset sky with the Bank of America and Duke Energy building in Charlotte, NC
Takako Hatayama-Phillips/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is reportedly working with JPMorgan to evaluate what the company plans to do in response to activist Elliott's proposal to split up the company.
  • Elliott likely wants Duke to at least add board members with relevant experience to show the utility's willingness to evaluating a separation of the assets, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar with Elliott's thinking.
  • A Duke Energy spokesperson told Dealreporter that separating the company would "materially impair" the value of what remains at Duke by hurting it growth and credit profile.
  • Elliott's real rationale for pushing for a breakup may be that the smaller utilities that are created may become acquisition targets, according to Dealreporter.
  • Duke Energy since May has pushed back against Elliott proposal to split up the company.
