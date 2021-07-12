Axonics wins bullish call from Barclays; revenue beat predicted

Jul. 12, 2021 5:15 PM ETAxonics, Inc. (AXNX)AXNXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Barclays initiated the coverage of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) with an outperform recommendation citing the potential of the company to top the current consensus estimates. The price target of $74.00 per share indicates a premium of ~14.5% to the close.
  • “We are bullish on AXNX given we see multiple ways for AXNX to drive upside to the revenue the Street models today,” analyst Travis Steed noted.
  • Steed expects the company to eventually grow its share in the U.S. sacral neuromodulation market to 50% from an estimated 26% in 2023 and argues that every percentage point of market share is worth about $10M in annual revenue for the company.
  • The analyst projects Axonics’ recently acquired Bulkamid to contribute $40M to revenue by 2023 with the potential to add over $100M based on market size.
  • The firm also says that the company could win FDA approval by March or April 2022 for its first non-rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for which Axonics has a strategic alliance with Micro Systems Technologies.
