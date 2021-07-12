Franklin Templeton reports $1.55T in assets under management in June

  • Franklin Templeton Investment (NYSE:BEN) reports preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.55T at June 30 of this year, compared with $1.54T at the end of May, a 0.5% increase.
  • The increase in AUM reflects positive market impacts, partially offset by large net outflows, inclusive of two equity redemptions (a $3.7B sub-advised mutual fund outflow and a $2.2B institutional redemption that had minimal revenue impact).
  • Fixed income flow include ~$400M of outflows from the non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.
  • Just multi-asset and cash management AUM fell from May.
  • Previously, (June 9) Franklin Resources posts AUM rising ~1% in May.
