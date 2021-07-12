Monmouth Real Estate is said to receive acquisition proposal from Starwood Capital (update)

  • Update 10:38pm: Adds bidders reported identify.
  • Monnmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) receives an acquisition proposal from a large private investment firm that participated in the strategic alternatives review process undertaken by the Board of Directors earlier this year.
  • The investment firm is said to be Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
  • The investment firm is proposing to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity for net cash consideration of ~$18.70 per share.
  • This reflects a stated per share purchase price of $19.51 per share, reduced by (i) the termination fee payable by Monmouth to Equity Commonwealth, or EQC, of ~$62.2M, or $0.63 per if Monmouth terminates the merger agreement it previously entered into with EQC in accordance with its terms to accept the new proposal and (ii) the $0.18 per share dividend on Monmouth’s common stock previously declared by Monmouth’s Board of Directors on July 1, 2021 and payable on or about September 15, 2021.
  • On May 4, 2021, company announced that EQC (NYSE:EQC) agreed to acquire in an all-stock transaction, valued at ~$3.4B, including the assumption of debt.
  • The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of ~$5.5B
  • On July 12, 2021, shares closed at $19.00 per share.
  • Shares trade +0.53% after hours
