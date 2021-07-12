Daily Mail gains as founding family considers go-private deal

  • Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCPK:DMTGF) closed up 6.1% in London as Lord Rothermere and the founding Rothermere family consider taking the newspaper group private.
  • The potential offer to buy the roughly 70% of the company the Rothermeres don't already own would value it around £810M (about $1.12B).
  • And it would give Lord Rothermere full control and pull the company off the London Stock Exchange after a 90-year run.
  • In the company's two-class share structure, Rothermere holds all the vote-bearing shares, so the deal won't face opposition. But such a deal is contingent on factors including a planned sale of its Risk Management Solutions unit as well as its stake in online car retailer Cazoo (worth about £800M after Cazoo's SPAC tie-up).
