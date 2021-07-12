Gran Tierra restores production guidance a bit lower after Colombian blockades
Jul. 12, 2021
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) +4.7% post-market after restoring full-year production guidance with the end of Colombian blockades that had affected the company.
- Gran Tierra says the Colombian government has negotiated an end to all blockades in the areas affecting its operations, allowing it to restore oil production throughout its entire Colombian portfolio that had been shut in May.
- The company says its current production averaged ~29K bbl/day, back to levels achieved prior to the disruptions.
- For the full year, Gran Tierra forecast production of 27.5K-28.5K boe/day, a bit below prior guidance of 28K-30K boe/day, but it expects production of 30K-32K boe/day during H2 2021.
- Citing its forecast H2 production and the current oil price environment, Gran Tierra also raises its outlook for FY 2021 EBITDA to $265M-$285M from $255M-$275M previously and cash flow of $215M-$235M from $205M-$225M prior with no change to capex guidance of $130M-$150M.
- Gran Tierra's market value has been heavily discounted because of Colombia's political turmoil, Inversiones Apartado writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.