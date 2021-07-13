Brookfield's bid for Inter Pipeline hit by regulator in boost for Pembina

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' (NYSE:BIP) effort to acquire Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) suffers a blow, as the Alberta Securities Commission rules Inter Pipeline did not engage in any improper defensive tactics to fend off Brookfield's hostile takeover bid, providing a boost to Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) friendly takeover offer.
  • The provincial regulator raised the percentage of shares that must be tendered to Brookfield's bid to 55% support; before the ruling, Brookfield needed to win a simple majority of Inter Pipeline's independent shareholders.
  • The Commission also dismissed Brookfield's request to remove a $350M termination fee that Inter Pipeline has agreed to pay Pembina if that takeover is not approved by shareholders.
  • Brookfield, whose offer expires tomorrow, filed a complaint last month alleging Inter Pipeline's tactics favored Pembina.
  • Inter Pipeline had rejected Brookfield's latest revised takeover offer three weeks ago.
