First Republic Bank extends contract of CEO
Jul. 13, 2021 12:57 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)FRCBy: SA News Team
- First Republic Bank's (NYSE:FRC) board has extended the contract of its Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert through December 31, 2022.
- The Board has also entered into a contract with Hafize Gaye Erkan as Co-CEO, sharing Chief Executive responsibilities with and reporting to Mr. Herbert.
- “Gaye has been a significant contributor to our performance as a company for seven years, and I look forward to the continuation of our successful partnership,” said Jim Herbert.
- Additionally, Ms. Erkan will continue to serve as President and a director on the Board.