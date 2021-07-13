First Republic Bank extends contract of CEO

  • First Republic Bank's (NYSE:FRC) board has extended the contract of its Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert through December 31, 2022.
  • The Board has also entered into a contract with Hafize Gaye Erkan as Co-CEO, sharing Chief Executive responsibilities with and reporting to Mr. Herbert.
  • “Gaye has been a significant contributor to our performance as a company for seven years, and I look forward to the continuation of our successful partnership,” said Jim Herbert.
  • Additionally, Ms. Erkan will continue to serve as President and a director on the Board.
