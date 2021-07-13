European markets mixed; German inflation rise 2.3% in June
Jul. 13, 2021 4:18 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.27%. Banking shares lead gains after Bank of England scrapped dividend curb. However, rising Covid cases capped gains.
- Germany -0.05%. June final CPI rose 2.3% Y/Y in-line with preliminary reading.
- France -0.14%. June final CPI +1.5% Y/Y in-line with prelim.
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.37%. The trend is likely to persist going into 2H 2021 amid supply chain disruptions globally.
- Euro zone government bond yields held steady ahead of U.S. consumer price data.
- Germany’s 10-year bond yield was unchanged at -0.30%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.65%.
- Euro zone yield yields are also being anchored by a recent shift in the ECB's emphasis on asset purchases over interest rate cuts, Reuters reports.