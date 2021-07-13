PepsiCo EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue, sees FY2021 EPS above consensus

Jul. 13, 2021 6:06 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $19.22B (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.27B.
  • Organic growth of 12.8% vs. consensus of +7.59%.
  • The company now expects to deliver 6% organic revenue growth vs. previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth and 11% core constant currency EPS growth for FY2021 vs. previous guidance of high-single-digit growth; foresees EPS of $6.20 vs. consensus of $6.09.
  • The company continues to expect core annual effective tax rate of ~21 % and total cash returns to shareholders of ~$5.9B.
  • Shares +1% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.