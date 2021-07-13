PepsiCo EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue, sees FY2021 EPS above consensus
Jul. 13, 2021 6:06 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of $1.70 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $19.22B (+20.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.27B.
- Organic growth of 12.8% vs. consensus of +7.59%.
- The company now expects to deliver 6% organic revenue growth vs. previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth and 11% core constant currency EPS growth for FY2021 vs. previous guidance of high-single-digit growth; foresees EPS of $6.20 vs. consensus of $6.09.
- The company continues to expect core annual effective tax rate of ~21 % and total cash returns to shareholders of ~$5.9B.
- Shares +1% PM.
