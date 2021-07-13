Simulations Plus slumps 9% following revenue miss

  • Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reports FQ3 results that miss revenue estimates.
  • FQ3 highlights: Revenues increased 4% y/y to $12.8M vs. a consensus of $14.7 million.
  • GAAP EPS was $0.18, in line with estimates.
  • Gross profit was up 7% y/y to $10.3M; Gross margin increased from 78% to 81%.
  • Cash and short-term investments were $119.8 million compared to $116 million in the last fiscal year.
  • "However, our overall growth rate was moderated due to a higher than normal number of late quarter project delays and drug development program cancellations in our services business, which has historically had periods of volatility....we now expect full-year revenue growth of 5 to 10%".
  • The Company says that despite the delays and cancellations, its services pipeline continued to expand, and the backlog grew in the quarter.
  • Guidance: "While we are not yet releasing fiscal 2022 guidance, we believe that we will grow over the longer term by more than 15% annually".
  • Shares -12% premarket.
  • Previously (July 12): Simulations Plus EPS in-line, misses on revenue
  • Related: Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) CEO Shawn O'Connor on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.