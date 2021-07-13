Simulations Plus slumps 9% following revenue miss
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reports FQ3 results that miss revenue estimates.
- FQ3 highlights: Revenues increased 4% y/y to $12.8M vs. a consensus of $14.7 million.
- GAAP EPS was $0.18, in line with estimates.
- Gross profit was up 7% y/y to $10.3M; Gross margin increased from 78% to 81%.
- Cash and short-term investments were $119.8 million compared to $116 million in the last fiscal year.
- "However, our overall growth rate was moderated due to a higher than normal number of late quarter project delays and drug development program cancellations in our services business, which has historically had periods of volatility....we now expect full-year revenue growth of 5 to 10%".
- The Company says that despite the delays and cancellations, its services pipeline continued to expand, and the backlog grew in the quarter.
- Guidance: "While we are not yet releasing fiscal 2022 guidance, we believe that we will grow over the longer term by more than 15% annually".
- Shares -12% premarket.
