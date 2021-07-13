Park Hotels & Resorts sells two San Francisco hotels for $303.5M; expects to break-even at corporate level in June
Jul. 13, 2021 7:06 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)PKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) has entered into two separate, definitive contracts to sell the 360-room Le Meridien San Francisco and the 171-room Hotel Adagio, Autograph Collection for total proceeds of $303.5M, or an average sale price of ~$572,000 per key.
- When adjusted for Park's anticipated capital expenditures, the blended sale price represents a 6.1% capitalization rate on 2019 net operating income, or 14.4x 2019 EBITDA.
- Gross proceeds for the Le Meridien San Francisco are $221.5M, or ~$615,000/key.
- Gross proceeds for the Hotel Adagio are $82M, or ~$480,000/key.
- The two disposition is expected to close within the next 60 days.
- Following the dispositions of both hotels, Park's exposure to San Francisco will decrease by 210 basis points to 14.6% based on 2019 pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA.
- Net proceeds from the sales will be used to partially repay debt currently outstanding on its one remaining bank term loan. Pro forma for the repayments, the Company expects to have ~$80M of corporate bank debt outstanding.
- Concurrently, the company provides operational update:
- The Company says it continues to witness encouraging improvements in demand, and now expects to break-even at the corporate level in June-an improvement from the $15M burn rate achieved in May. Occupancy at its 50 consolidated hotels increased from 32.6% in March to an estimated 49.8% in June, while reaching an estimated 59% for hotels opened for the entire month of June.
- Top performing markets during the month of June included Key West, 91.8% occupancy, Hawaii, 85.5%, and Southern California, 75.3%.
- Park also announced that the Company reopened the 1,544-room Hilton Chicago on June 10th, bringing its total open portfolio to 54 out of 57 hotels, accounting for 90% of the Company's total room count.
- The Company's three remaining suspended hotels are currently expected to reopen over the next several months as demand recovers.