GoDaddy integrates with Google to help small businesses boost online sales
Jul. 13, 2021 7:07 AM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)GDDYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) announced an integration with Google so that its customers get discovered across Google surfaces from GoDaddy's Online Store to scale their businesses and reach millions of new shoppers.
- "Our customers' success is our core motivation, we know that providing powerful ways to engage large buyer audiences is a key driver," said GoDaddy Vice President Commerce Products, Greg Goldfarb. "Expanding our work with Google simplifies creating an ecommerce presence across Google surfaces and jumpstarts sales momentum by leveraging their best in class automated advertising solutions."