Roblox started with a Sell at Benchmark as pandemic bump fades
Jul. 13, 2021 7:25 AM ETRoblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)
- Benchmark is initiating coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) with a Sell rating on concerns that parent may tighten the purse strings on gaming spending as lockdowns end and kids head back to school.
- Analyst Mike Hickey puts a $75 price target on the stock, about 13% lower than current levels.
- "We believe RBLX offers investors a unique and compelling investment opportunity," Hickey writes in a note today. "The pandemic in FY20 and related shelteringin-home mandates amplified awareness of the RBLX metaverse platform, supercharged player acquisition and ignited financial growth."
- "The RBLX metaverse platform was a social utility during the pandemic, in our view, which could unwind as social restrictions are removed, schools reopen and parental spend reallocates," he says.
- Benchmark is concerned that the pandemic bump that boosted booking pulled forward growth.
- "We believe most children do not personally pay for their RBLX game experience, and because parents are not directly investing in the service, are less emotionally connected and can easily throttle back spend post-pandemic."
- RBLX is down 0.2% in premarket trading.
