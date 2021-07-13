MDC Partners boosts FY 2021 guidance
Jul. 13, 2021 7:20 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)STGWBy: SA News Team
- MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) raised its full-year 2021 guidance for organic revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA.
- The Company now foresees organic revenue growth of 9% to 11% with Adjusted EBITDA between $200 to $210 million vs. prior guidance range of 7% to 9% organic revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA of $190 to $200 million.
- "This momentum sets us up well for the next major step in our strategic transformation, the proposed combination of MDC and Stagwell, which we believe promises to disrupt the industry and provide value for all our stakeholders."
- Shares +107% YTD.
