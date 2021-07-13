Ionis inks licensing deal with Bicycle Therapeutics to advance LICA technology
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to increase the delivery capabilities of Ionis' advanced LIgand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) medicines.
- The agreement provides Ionis exclusive access to Bicycle's proprietary macrocyclic peptides, referred to as Bicycles, to design LICAs that target transferrin receptor 1 for use with oligonucleotides.
- Under terms of the agreement, Ionis made a $45M upfront payment which included a license fee, an option fee, and an $11M equity investment in Bicycle.
- Bicycle will be eligible to earn development and regulatory milestone payments on a program-by-program basis and royalties on product sales.