Ionis inks licensing deal with Bicycle Therapeutics to advance LICA technology

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to increase the delivery capabilities of Ionis' advanced LIgand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) medicines.
  • The agreement provides Ionis exclusive access to Bicycle's proprietary macrocyclic peptides, referred to as Bicycles, to design LICAs that target transferrin receptor 1 for use with oligonucleotides.
  • Under terms of the agreement, Ionis made a $45M upfront payment which included a license fee, an option fee, and an $11M equity investment in Bicycle.
  • Bicycle will be eligible to earn development and regulatory milestone payments on a program-by-program basis and royalties on product sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.