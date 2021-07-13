ConAgra Brands EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue, guides FY2022 EPS below consensus
Jul. 13, 2021 7:31 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)CAGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $2.74B (-16.7% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Organic net sales decreased 10.1% driven by lapping the prior year's significant surge in at-home food consumption at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Adjusted operating margin decreased 311 bps to 14.0%.
- The company achieved its leverage target of 3.5x to 3.6x and ended the year at 3.6x.
- The board has authorized a 14% increase in annualized dividend rate, beginning with the dividend payable on September 2, 2021
- FY2022 Outlook: Organic net sales growth of approximately flat Y/Y; Adjusted operating margin of approximately 16%; Adjusted EPS of ~$2.50 vs. consensus of $2.64.
- Shares -3% PM.
