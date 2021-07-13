ORYZON gets Spanish Drug Agency greenlight for mid-stage vafidemstat schizophrenia trial
Jul. 13, 2021 8:20 AM ETOryzon Genomics S.A. (ORYZF)By: SA News Team
- Oryzon Genomics (OTCPK:ORYZF) has received approval from the Spanish Drug Agency (AEMPS) for its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to conduct a mid-stage trial with vafidemstat in patients with schizophrenia.
- The study is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, 24-week Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in adult schizophrenia patients under stable antipsychotic therapy.
- The trial has two primary independent objectives: to assess the effect of the drug on negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and to assess improvement on cognitive impairment associated with the condition.
- The trial will be conducted in 6-10 sites in Spain and aims to include 100 patients in total, with 50 patients in each arm.
- The company plans to further expand the clinical development of vafidemstat in personalized medicine trials in genetically defined subpopulations of certain central nervous system disorders.