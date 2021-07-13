Bit Digital reports 70.8% of miner fleet already deployed in Q2
Jul. 13, 2021 8:28 AM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) reported unaudited bitcoin production and mining operations update for Q2 with 70.8% of its miner fleet by hash rate was already deployed, in transit to or awaiting installation in North America at June 30, 2021.
- Post regulatory changes in China, the company suspended mining operations effective June 21 and accelerated its migration program to North America and expects to complete migration of its remaining China-based fleet during Q3.
- As of June 30, the company owned 32.5M miners, with a maximum total hash rate of 1.92 EH/s; 0.34 EH/s reduction from Q1 was due to fleet repositioning when they company owned 40,965 miners.
- The company recognized a small gain on miner sales, and expects to reinvest sale proceeds of $5.4M into purchases of newer vintage miners.
- During Q2, the company purchased 3,515 miners on the spot market and expects to make additional miner purchases subsequent to quarter end.
- Q2 earned 562.9 bitcoins in Q2, reduced from Q1 (1013.4) due to accelerated migration program, in which more miners were offline while in transit to or awaiting installation in North America, as well as miner sales and disposals.
- During the quarter, Bit Digital shipped 14.5K miners to U.S. and signed two new hosting agreements in North America, representing 60 MW of additional hosting power capacity.
- Shares trading 0.2% higher premarket