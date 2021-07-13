Qurate Retail appoints David Rawlinson II as President and CEO

  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has appointed David Rawlinson II as President and CEO, effective October 1.
  • David will succeed Mike George after a two-month transition period, beginning August 1.
  • Mike will serve as a senior advisor to the company from October 1 until his retirement at year-end.
  • David will join the board, effective January 1, 2022.
  • Prior to joining NielsenIQ as CEO, David was President of Grainger Global Online, stand-alone division of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW).
  • David serves on the boards of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and NielsenIQ.
