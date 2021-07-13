TFF Pharma reports preliminary data from Phase 1 trial of tacrolimus inhalation powder
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) has completed enrollment for the Phase 1 clinical trial for Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (inhaled tacrolimus).
- In the Single Ascending Dose phase, single doses of inhaled tacrolimus of 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 2.5 mg to 5.0 mg were administered to healthy subjects. Peak and trough blood levels were measured 15 min and 12 hours after dosing for each subject, respectively.
- In the subjects that received inhaled tacrolimus in the low dose group, the mean trough blood levels reached 1.1 ng/mL, while blood levels in the highest dose group reached 10.0 ng/mL.
- In addition, at 2.5 mg while fasting or 30 minutes after a high fat meal, there were no significant differences in systemic exposure.
- Furthermore, during the Multiple Ascending Dose phase, repeated dosing of inhaled tacrolimus every 12 hours over 7 days demonstrated that subjects receiving 0.5 mg twice daily and 1.0 mg twice daily dose achieved 12-hour trough steady state blood levels that averaged 6.8 and 14.9 ng/mL, respectively.
- These data demonstrate that low dosing of Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (0.5-1.0 mg) can achieve blood levels that are sufficient for efficacious immunosuppression.
- Topline safety data are expected in Q3 2021.
- In addition, the company is also developing two additional in-house programs: inhaled voriconazole for the treatment of pulmonary-based fungal infections, and inhaled niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19.