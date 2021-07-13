United Airlines clipped by Argus due to ongoing business travel weakness
Jul. 13, 2021 8:29 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus lowers its rating on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold from Buy.
- Notably, Argus drops its 2021 loss forecast on United to $12.00 per share from $5.80 to account for ongoing weakness in business travel.
- Analyst John Staszak expects UAL's domestic leisure business to continue to recover to be followed by an eventual recovery in other businesses, but thinks investors will prefer leisure airline stocks in the near term with cash flow projections looking better. Looking ahead, Argus thinks that UAL's efforts to cut costs and upgrade its fleet bodes well for future results. The firm keeps a long-term rating on UAL of Buy.
- Shares of United Airlines are down 0.67% premarket tp $50.26.
