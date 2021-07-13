Core inflation rises to a 30-year high of 4.5%; broad gauge up 5.4%
Jul. 13, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor288 Comments
- June Consumer Price Index: +0.9% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.6% prior; represents the largest M/M jump since June 2008 when the index rose 1.0%.
- Over the last 12 months, the index increased 5.4% before seasonal adjustment; that's the biggest increase since August 2008. The all-items index has been trending up every month since January.
- Prices for used cars and trucks continue to advance, rising 10.5% in June; this accounts for more than third of the seasonally adjusted all-items increase.
- The food index rose 0.8% in June vs. a 0.4% increase in May.
- Energy index rose 1.5% in June with the gasoline index up 2.5% over the month.
- Core CPI: +0.9% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.7% prior.
- The core index, which excludes food and energy, rose 4.5% Y/Y, the biggest increase since November 1991.
- Also on the rise last month were new vehicles, airline fares, and apparel.
- The index for medical care and the index for household furnishings and operations were among the few major component indexes that fell in June.