MarineMax extends credit facility to $500M capacity
Jul. 13, 2021 8:35 AM ETMarineMax, Inc. (HZO)HZO, MTBBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Yacht retailer MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) has extended the terms of its credit facility, increasing the available borrowing capacity to $500M with a three-year term that expires in July 2024.
- The credit facility also has two one-year renewal options. Borrowings are secured by MarineMax's inventory financed via the facility, but the company's real estate portfolio remains unlinked from the facility.
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), Bank of the West and Truist Bank are lending partners for the credit facility. MarineMax had over $329M in cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2021, along with available borrowing capacity through credit facilities.
In a recent analysis, an SA contributor issued "very bullish" ratings on MarineMax stocks, stating that the company has a history of successful and strategic acquisitions which has contributed to brand consolidation, higher market share, and efficient synergies.
HZO -0.43% premarket