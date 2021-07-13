CytRx inks securities purchase agreement for $10M

Jul. 13, 2021 CytRx Corporation (CYTR)
  • CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with healthcare-focused institutional investor for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$10M.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, CytRx has agreed to sell 2M shares of common stock at $0.88/share for gross proceeds of ~$1.76M in a registered direct offering and 8,240 shares of Series C 10.00% Convertible Preferred Stock at $1,000/share for gross proceeds of ~$8.24M, in a concurrent private placement.
  • The Preferred Stock will be convertible into an aggregate of up to 9,363,637 common shares at $0.88/share.
  • CytRx will also issue to the Investor an unregistered preferred investment option for a term of five and one-half years, that allows for the purchase of up to 11,363,637 common shares for additional gross proceeds of ~$10M if exercised in full.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.
  • The registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are expected to close on July 15, 2021.
