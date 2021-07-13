Temasek reports record portfolio value of $283B, bullish on China - CNBC
Jul. 13, 2021 8:52 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Singapore-based investment company, Temasek, says the net value of its portfolio reached a record high of $283B for the year ended March 31, compared with $226B last year, as one-year shareholder returns increased to 24.53% in Singapore dollar terms, CNBC reports, according to Temasek's annual report.
- The Singapore government-owned investment manager invested $36B and divested $28B, both record numbers.
- Temasek has invested in Internet startups like Singapore-based Sea and Indonesia's GoTo Group and the German biotech firm, BioNTech. Financial services makes up the largest segment of its portfolio, including fintech and payments.
- Shareholder returns were 7% over a 10-year period and 8% over 20 years, which takes into account all dividends paid less any capital injections, Temasek says.
- >60% of the assets held by Temasek's portfolio companies are in Asia, with Singapore and China as the top two markets in the region; it's exposure in China includes holdings in tech giants, Tencent and Alibaba, CNBC notes.
- Given China's regulatory tightening on internet companies and crypto mining, Temasek's Joint Head for Telecommunications, Media, and Technology Mukul Chawla says, "We remain very optimistic on China, we remain very bullish around the growth prospects of China and the technology opportunities."
- "We're faced with regulations not just in China but other parts of the world as well. So it doesn't change our stance in any meaningful way," Chawla tells CNBC after its annual report release.
- Previously, (May 17) Temasek takes new position in Roblox, trims BABA, ads Visa, Mastercard.