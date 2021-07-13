Tutor Perini's subsidiary begins work on $152M courthouse facility in Santa Rosa
Jul. 13, 2021 8:46 AM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)TPCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) said its subsidiary Rudolph and Sletten received notice to proceed for a new $152M courts facility for the Judicial Council of California in Santa Rosa.
- The new courthouse will provide a modern, secure facility with 15 courtrooms totaling 169,147 building gross square feet.
- This high-rise project of six stories above ground and a basement level will replace the existing deficient courthouse and create operational efficiencies and ongoing savings through consolidation of current court services.
- The company said construction began in June, with completion expected in July 2023.
- The contract value is included in the company’s second-quarter 2021 backlog.
- Source: Press Release