Tutor Perini's subsidiary begins work on $152M courthouse facility in Santa Rosa

Jul. 13, 2021 8:46 AM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)TPCBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) said its subsidiary Rudolph and Sletten received notice to proceed for a new $152M courts facility for the Judicial Council of California in Santa Rosa.
  • The new courthouse will provide a modern, secure facility with 15 courtrooms totaling 169,147 building gross square feet.
  • This high-rise project of six stories above ground and a basement level will replace the existing deficient courthouse and create operational efficiencies and ongoing savings through consolidation of current court services.
  • The company said construction began in June, with completion expected in July 2023.
  • The contract value is included in the company’s second-quarter 2021 backlog.
  • Source: Press Release
