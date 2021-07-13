Bit Brother scales 12% on acquisition of 51% equity of Angelo's Pizza for $12.5M

Food is like your story, you can only share it with your best friends
FluxFactory/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bit Brother, previously known as Urban Tea (NASDAQ:BTB) to acquire 51% of Angelo's Pizza.
  • Upon the completion of the acquisition, all three chain restaurants will begin to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
  • Angelo's Pizza plans to expand into rapidly growing international markets such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
  • Total consideration for 51% of equity interest in Angelo's Pizza is $12.5M, of which 50% shall be paid in cash and 50% shall be paid in the company's ordinary shares.
  • Shares climb 12% during pre-market hours.
  • The stock has dropped about 71% over the last one year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.