Bit Brother scales 12% on acquisition of 51% equity of Angelo's Pizza for $12.5M
Jul. 13, 2021 Bit Brother Limited (BTB)
- Bit Brother, previously known as Urban Tea (NASDAQ:BTB) to acquire 51% of Angelo's Pizza.
- Upon the completion of the acquisition, all three chain restaurants will begin to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
- Angelo's Pizza plans to expand into rapidly growing international markets such as Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
- Total consideration for 51% of equity interest in Angelo's Pizza is $12.5M, of which 50% shall be paid in cash and 50% shall be paid in the company's ordinary shares.
- Shares climb 12% during pre-market hours.
- The stock has dropped about 71% over the last one year.