CURO Group announces private placement of senior secured notes
Jul. 13, 2021 8:51 AM ETCURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)CUROBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Consumer finance company CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) has announced plans to offer $700M of senior secured notes due 2028 in a private placement.
- Terms of the offering will be determined at the time of pricing. The notes will be secured by liens on substantially all of the company's and the guarantors’ assets. They will be guaranteed by some of the firm's existing and future domestic subsidiaries.
- Net proceeds from the offering may be used to redeem outstanding 8.250% senior secured notes due 2025 and pay fees, expenses, premiums and accrued interest in connection therewith.