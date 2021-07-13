AFC Gamma reports $77.8M in Q2 gross funding, added to Russell 2000 Index

Jul. 13, 2021 8:51 AM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) reported gross funding of $77.8M and its net funding, taking into account loan repayments and amortization, was $64.9M for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • The company closed on total new commitments of $71.3M during the quarter.
  • "Entering the second half of 2021, we are well positioned as a leader in the cannabis lending space, focused on providing competitive financing products to our clients," CEO Leonard Tannenbaum commented.
  • The company has been added to the Russell 2000 Index, effective June 28.
