Genetron Health gets CE mark for 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay

  • Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) announces that it has received CE Mark for its 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay.
  • The assay is compatible with the Genetron S5 sequencing platform, and together they offer a two-day turnaround time from sample to report.
  • Separately, the company also reported comparative performance data of its SARS-CoV-2 RNA Test based on a SARS-CoV-2 reference panel established by the U.S. FDA.
  • The goal of the reference panel is to allow for a more precise comparison of the analytical performance of different molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays intended to detect SARS-CoV-2.
