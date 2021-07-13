Genetron Health gets CE mark for 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) announces that it has received CE Mark for its 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay.
- The assay is compatible with the Genetron S5 sequencing platform, and together they offer a two-day turnaround time from sample to report.
- Separately, the company also reported comparative performance data of its SARS-CoV-2 RNA Test based on a SARS-CoV-2 reference panel established by the U.S. FDA.
- The goal of the reference panel is to allow for a more precise comparison of the analytical performance of different molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays intended to detect SARS-CoV-2.