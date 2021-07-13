Bonds snooze, bitcoin slides, gold perky as inflation rises to 30-year high

Jul. 13, 2021 8:56 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), XAUUSD:CUR, TBT, TLT, GLDBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor136 Comments

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Seventies-style inflation is already here, with the CPI up 0.9% in June and 5.4% Y/Y - the strongest annual pace since 2008. Stripping out food and energy brings the annual rate to 4.5%, the quickest since 1991.
  • The bond market, however, says the "transitory" story is correct, with the 10-year yield actually slipping a hair on the news, now down to 1.36%. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) and the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) are little-changed in premarket action.
  • Gold 2.0 (BTC-USD) isn't impressed with the news either, slipping 3.4% to $32,400.
  • Your father's gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is working this morning, gaining about $8 per ounce after the news release, now at about a one-month high of $1,816. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) +0.15% premarket.
