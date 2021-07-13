Big Lots names new technology chief
Jul. 13, 2021
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has appointed Gurmeet Singh as the company's new executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective July 12, 2021.
- Singh succeeds Stew Wenerstrom, who will be retiring in October following a transition period.
- Sing most recently served as a chief digital officer of Al Futtaim Group in Dubai and brings in over 30 years of experience in information technology. He previously has held executive roles at 7-Eleven, CapitalOne, Intuit and FedEx.
- "As much as we are looking forward to having Gurmeet join our team, we need to acknowledge Stew's more than 18 years of fantastic service to Big Lots. Before he retires in October, Stew will be able to help onboard Gurmeet and give him a huge leg up in his transition," says President and CEO Bruce Thorn.
