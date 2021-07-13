T. Rowe Price reports increase in June prelim AUM
Jul. 13, 2021 9:02 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) reported prelim June-end AUM of $1.62T (compared to $1.59T in May) with client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $2.8B in June 2021, and $9.2B for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021.
- YTD total client transfers stood at $14.8B which include $0.6B, $5.9B and $10.8B, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the June, Q2, and YTD periods.
- In U.S. mutual funds, equity assets increased to $551B from $535B in May while fixed income remained unchanged at $86B.
- Shares trading 0.3% higher premarket