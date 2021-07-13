T. Rowe Price reports increase in June prelim AUM

Jul. 13, 2021 9:02 AM ETT. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) reported prelim June-end AUM of $1.62T (compared to $1.59T in May) with client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $2.8B in June 2021, and $9.2B for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021.
  • YTD total client transfers stood at $14.8B which include $0.6B, $5.9B and $10.8B, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the June, Q2, and YTD periods.
  • In U.S. mutual funds, equity assets increased to $551B from $535B in May while fixed income remained unchanged at $86B.
  • Shares trading 0.3% higher premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.