NICE adds capture and archiving tech to Microsoft Teams for law enforcement agencies
Jul. 13, 2021 9:03 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)MSFT, NICEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), as part of its collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), is extending its certified Capture and Archiving Technology for Teams to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.
- Using the NICE Capture and Archiving solution for Teams, the agencies can now capture and archive all interactions on the Teams platform, including voice, video, chat, and screen and document sharing for the preservation of evidence and future review.
- "As more agencies turn to Teams to fuel their digital transformation, they need a way to capture and archive these interactions. This is where our proven Capture and Archiving solution for Teams, the first solution certified for Teams, fulfills a vital role,” said Chris Wooten, executive vice president NICE.
- Source: Press Release