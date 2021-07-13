Virpax Pharma surges on above average volume
Jul. 13, 2021 9:03 AM ETVirpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX)VRPXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) has added ~18.9% in the pre-market in above-average volume, early trading data indicate.
- Approximately ~1.0M Virpax shares have changed hands compared to the average 65-day volume of 869.2K shares.
- Virpax, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, gained more than a tenth last Wednesday after announcing its plans to begin pre-IND studies for several of its drug candidates.
- MMS019, for which the company has submitted a pre-IND briefing package to the FDA, is an intranasal molecular masking spray.
- It is undergoing studies as an anti-viral barrier that could be used as an adjuvant to barrier-based personal protective equipment, the company said.
- As indicated in the graph, Virpax that went public in February has underperformed the broader market over the past 90-day period.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones was neutral on the stock ahead of its public debut as he argued that the "reformulation" strategy used by the company to improve the performance of already-approved therapies has not yielded major successes.