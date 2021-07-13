Virpax Pharma surges on above average volume

Cargo Transportation Rise
sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) has added ~18.9% in the pre-market in above-average volume, early trading data indicate.
  • Approximately ~1.0M Virpax shares have changed hands compared to the average 65-day volume of 869.2K shares.
  • Virpax, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, gained more than a tenth last Wednesday after announcing its plans to begin pre-IND studies for several of its drug candidates.
  • MMS019, for which the company has submitted a pre-IND briefing package to the FDA, is an intranasal molecular masking spray.
  • It is undergoing studies as an anti-viral barrier that could be used as an adjuvant to barrier-based personal protective equipment, the company said.
  • As indicated in the graph, Virpax that went public in February has underperformed the broader market over the past 90-day period.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones was neutral on the stock ahead of its public debut as he argued that the "reformulation" strategy used by the company to improve the performance of already-approved therapies has not yielded major successes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.