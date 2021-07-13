Edesa Biotech extends EB01 mid-stage dermatitis study to Canada
Jul. 13, 2021 9:04 AM ETEdesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA)EDSABy: SA News Team
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) has expanded patient enrollment to Canada for the final part of a Phase 2b study evaluating its EB01 drug candidate as a monotherapy for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis ((Eczema)).
- The first part of the study was conducted in the United States, where enrollment is ongoing, the company said.
- The study's primary outcome will be the mean percent change from baseline on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI) at day 29.
- Blair Gordon, Edesa's Vice President of Research and Development highlighted that, in two previous clinical studies, EB01 has demonstrated "statistically significant" improvement of multiple symptoms, including itching, scaling, rash and fissures.
- Edesa had announced that EB01 met a key interim study parameter in the mid-stage Allergic Contact Dermatitis trial, last month.